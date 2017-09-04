Personal Finance Tips That Can Save You Cash!

Everyone wishes that they had a little more money. But not everyone knows what they can do to get it. The most important step is to take good care of your personal finances; to learn how to manage your income and expenditure properly. This article will give you some great tips that will help you improve your financial situation.

When using an ATM while traveling, make sure the bank itself is open. ATMs have an annoying tendency to eat cards. If your card is eaten at a bank that is hundreds of miles from home, this can be a major inconvenience. If the bank is open, you will more likely be able to retrieve your card.

When trying to arrange your personal finances you should build fun, spending money into the equation. When you have gone out of your way to include entertainment in your budget, it ensures that you remain content. Secondly, it ensures that you are reasonable and have a budget already in place, which allows for entertainment.

A good tip when it comes to personal finances, is to not buy impulsively. A good majority of all retail spending is on impulsive purchases. Rather, if you see something you want, analyze it on a scale of want to need and then give yourself a 24 hour cool down period before buying it. This should stop a lot of impulse buys.

When paying down your debt avoid unnecessary expenses such as credit monitoring services. You are able to attain a free credit report from each of the three credit reporting agencies each year. Apply the extra cash to your debt instead of paying a third party company to monitor your credit report.

When it comes to maintaining your financial health, one of the most important things you can do for yourself is establish an emergency fund. Having an emergency fund will help you avoid sliding into debt in the event you or your spouse loses your job, needs medical care or has to face an unexpected crisis. Setting up an emergency fund is not hard to do, but requires some discipline. Figure out what your monthly expenses are and set a goal to save 6-8 months of funds in an account you can easily access if needed. Plan to save a full 12 months of funds if you are self-employed.

Keep your checkbook balanced. It's really not so hard and can save you the expense and embarrassment of bounced checks and overdrawn fees. Do not just call the bank for a balance and count on having that amount in your account. Some debits and checks may not have cleared yet, resulting in overdrafts when they hit the bank.

Sit down and add up all the money that you have coming in to the house each month. Then sit down and add up the amount that your monthly bills cost. Subtract the money you spend on your bills from your monthly income. The number you come up with is the amount of money you have to spend on everything else - food, clothing, medicine, luxury items, etc. Don't go over this amount. This will insure that you have enough money to pay all of your bills and aren't spending more than you're earning.

Every dollar counts, and you should find all of the coins in your home and put them in the bank. Search all of your couch cushions and pockets of your jeans, to find extra quarters, dimes, and nickels that you can cash in. This money is better served earning interest than lying around the house.

Use cheap sponges to make your own disposable paintbrushes. You can buy these sponges a dozen or more at a time at the dollar store. Cut them to the size you need and clip them to a spring-loaded clothes pin. You'll have a perfectly functioning paintbrush that cost only a few pennies to make!

Day trading is for certain people, and its always great to take profits off of the table and buy into other stocks. However, the best strategy when it comes to investing is buy and hold. This strategy has been tested over and over again, and it is a solid foundation on building wealth through investing.

To really be in control of your personal finances, you must know what your daily and monthly expenses are. Write down a list of all of your bills, including any car payments, rent or mortgage, and even your projected grocery budget. This will tell you how much money you have to spend every month, and give you a good place to start when making a household budget.

Shopping around when making a big purchase is the best way to guarantee that you are getting the most for your money. It is always a good idea to look at several retailers and brands when considering a purchase. You may even want to wait on a big sale to make a purchase to save yourself sometimes hundreds of dollars!

Do things yourself. Do you usually get your nails done? Paint them yourself. Do you have a lawn maintenance person? Mow the lawn yourself. Learning to do things yourself allows you to learn a new skill, but it also allows you to save money instead of paying someone else to do it.

Ask credit card companies to lower your rates. If you've been paying your bills on time, they should have no problem with this request. Ask politely and calmly, and don't threaten them or harass the person you are speaking with. If necessary, talk to a manager. This way, you will save money on your credit card bills.

Now that you've come to the end of this article, it is clear what you need to do to manage your personal finances so that they don't spin out of control. Take what you've learned here to heart, and apply the information as necessary. You are now on the road to being financially independent.