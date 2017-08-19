Avoid Collection Calls With This Important Approach

In this day and age many people are looking for ways to manage their personal finances better. Since many people are barely making enough money to survive and trying to save money they are looking for ways to manage it better. This article contains ways you can better manage your finances.

When you are saving for an emergency fund, aim for at least three to six months worth of living expenses. This is not a large amount, considering the difficulty in finding employment if you ever lose your job. In fact, the larger the emergency fund, the better position you would be in to ride out any unforeseen financial catastrophes.

Getting a college education is one of the best investments you can make. An education will pay for itself and give you lifelong skills you can use to earn a living. Reports show that those with a bachelors degree, earn almost double of those that only have a high school diploma.

Dining out is something that you should do occasionally but it can really take a toll on your bank account over time. If you go out to eat more than one time a week, you will slowly begin to see your savings decline. Limit eating at restaurants to maximize the balance of your bank account.

Purchasing in bulk is one of the most efficient things that you can do if you want to save a lot of money during the year. Instead of going to the supermarket for certain goods, purchase a Costco card. This will give you the ability to buy different perishables in bulk, which can last for a long time.

Timing is very important when buying a mortgage. You don't want to end up having to pay for two mortgages for a long period of time. If you are buying and selling at the same time, remember to focus on the selling first, that is the most important thing that needs to get done before you can buy a new house.

Sign up for online banking alert services that may be offered by your bank. Many banks will send emails or texts when there is activity reported on your account. Alerts that let you know of a low balance or a large withdrawal will help you from overdrafts or fraud.

If you need more income, start your own business. It can be small and on the side. Do what you do well at work, but for other people or business. If you can type, offer to do administrative work for small home offices, if you are good at customer service, consider being an online or over the phone customer service rep. You can make good money in your spare time, and boost your savings account and monthly budget.

Get yourself a free checking account. Checking accounts these days charge an average of about $13.00 in monthly fees, and usually require a minimum balance to keep the account free. Switch to a no-fee account that requires no minimum balance and does not charge per transaction. Try smaller banks in your community, online-only banks or credit unions.

If you have your debt spread into many different places, it may be helpful to ask a bank for a consolidation loan which pays off all of your smaller debts and acts as one big loan with one monthly payment. Make sure to do the math and determine whether this really will save you money though, and always shop around.

Track the money you spend each month. Although many people hate to be reminded of where their money goes each month, tracking it can help you identify ways to save wasted dollars that can go to a more worthy cause. Commit to tracking your spending for just one or two months in the beginning, and challenge yourself to find the "fat" to trim in your monthly spending.

When paying down your debt avoid unnecessary expenses such as credit monitoring services. You are able to attain a free credit report from each of the three credit reporting agencies each year. Apply the extra cash to your debt instead of paying a third party company to monitor your credit report.

If you find out your bank is going to be charging new fees, do not walk away immediately. Instead, speak with your banker and see if you can negotiate with them. Obviously, they do not want to lose your business. Plus, taking your money to another bank will just end up costing you a fortune.

Hopefully, you will be able to use the advice in this article to improve your household budget and invest in your future. Getting in good financial shape may take time, effort and require you to make a few major changes, but in the long run, having manageable personal finances will lead to more peace of mind and much less stress. These two factors will help contribute to improving you happiness.