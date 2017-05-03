Bankruptcy: Is It The Right Option?

Knowing what occurs when filing for bankruptcy can lessen the stresses you experience as you make your way through the process. Having a good idea of what to expect can somewhat cushion the pain that many who are unprepared experience. Make use of the information below to get prepared for what the future holds.

If you need to file for bankruptcy, you need to list all of your creditors. Do not leave any of them off or you could be liable for the remainder of balances for creditors which are not reported. Take the time to get a credit report so you can compile a complete list of all creditors before you file. You could end up in debt after you file if you do not.

You should never give up. When you file for bankruptcy you may be allowed to recover property like your car, electronics or jewelry that might have been repossessed. Any property repossessed within 90 days before filing bankruptcy, may be able to be returned to you. A lawyer will be able to assist you with filing the paperwork to get the items back.

If you can, keep some of your debt out of your bankruptcy. Work on paying down this debt yourself, or especially if you can negotiate a lower rate or new payment terms. This will help to preserve your credit rating, to some extent, because bankruptcy itself will do a number on your score.

After your bankruptcy has been discharged, or finalized, a good way to begin re-building your credit is to obtain a pre-paid credit card. This type of card is usually available at your local bank. The card is secured by the amount of money you load onto it. You can not charge more than what you have loaded onto the card, so over-spending shouldn't be a problem. It works like a regular credit card, with monthly statements and payments. After you have kept this card in good standing for a period of time, you may be able to have it switched into a regular, revolving credit card.

Make sure that you pay all of your bills on time, since this will contribute to 35 percent of what is on your credit report. This looks good if you are trying to rebuild your credit after you have had to file for bankruptcy. Making on-time payments will increase your credit score.

Before you decide to file for bankruptcy, be sure to obtain a free consultation with a bankruptcy attorney. Depending on where you live, you have the right to speak to an attorney before filing. Any good attorney will offer a first appointment free. This is an important consultation, as you will need the answers to many questions. These may include: attorney fees, what type of bankruptcy to file, and what types of information, paperwork you will need to provide. Most importantly, an attorney will be able to determine if filing for bankruptcy is the right decision for you.

It is important that you don't let bankruptcy get you down in the dumps. Bankruptcy can be a challenging time in anyone's life, but it is meant to give you a fresh start, enabling you to establish good credit and move toward a better future for you and your family. Remember, bankruptcy is your legal right, so don't feel guilty or ashamed of taking advantage of it. If you do feel that you are suffering excess anxiety or depression over financial issues, counseling may help you to better deal with your emotions and concerns.

If you have many non-dischargeable debts, filling for bankruptcy may not be very beneficial or advisable. Non-dischargeable debts include student loans, taxes, child support payments, fraudulent debts, and alimony payments. Filing for bankruptcy will not dissolve any of those debts and will only make it harder for you to secure credit in the future.

Do not be afraid to file for bankruptcy. Sometimes people find themselves so overwhelmed with debt that they just decide to do nothing and bury their heads in the sand. This is the worst thing that a person could possibly do. Instead, they should file for bankruptcy because by doing so, they are taking positive affirmative action and giving themselves another chance at managing their finances.

Consider all options before filing for bankruptcy. You can get your interest rates reduced or enter into a debt repayment plan. Before you file bankruptcy, ask your attorney if any of these are viable alternatives for you. If a foreclosure is on your horizon, look into loan modification plans. Sometimes your lender will work with you to help pay off your debt by giving you a lower interest rate, forgiving late fees, or extending the time period of your loan. Creditors want to recoup the most money possible from debtors, and they can often get more through debt repayment plans than bankruptcy procedures.

If you are planning to file for bankruptcy, you must seriously take into account anyone who has cosigned on a loan for you. For instance, if a friend or relative is a cosigner on your auto or home loan, they will be held financially responsible to pay the debt in the event you file for bankruptcy. This can create problems in relationships between family members and friends. That is why it is not advisable to cosign for anyone or ask someone to cosign for you, including your children. It could ruin someone's life.

If you need to file a claim for bankruptcy, speak with an expert. There are bankruptcy attorneys that are very familiar with the particular laws associated with this process. Remember the tips in this article and you can make the best of your financial situation, even if you must file.